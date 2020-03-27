Crow Chairman issues stay at home order, closes mountains

Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. issued an executive order mandating all tribal members to stay home in order to control the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release issued by the tribe Friday.

The order, which goes into effect March 28 at 12:01 a.m. and stays in effect until April 10, also closes the reservation to all non-local recreation. The Big Horn Mountains and Pryor Mountains are also closed per the order.

The press release stated all non-essential business and operations within the exterior boundaries of the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana are to remain closed and all social activities are to stop.

Businesses deemed essential are required to comply with six-foot radius social distance guidelines when possible, have sanitizing products available, and designated hours of operation specifically for vulnerable populations.

Tribal members are prohibited from participating in public and private gatherings of any size occurring outside a household or place of residence, the order mandates.

Exceptions to the order include, participating in tasks essential to the health and safety of tribal members or to the health and safety of their family or household members; to obtain supplies like groceries or household items; to perform outdoor activities that maintain the recommended social distance, like walking, running or biking; to report to work if a job is deemed essential; and to care for or transport a family member, friend or pet in another household.

The order builds on the state of emergency declaration issued by Not Afraid on March 15.

For more information, call Crow Incident Response Command Center at 406-679-5314.