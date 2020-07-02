Crow Agency nursing home staffer tests COVID positive

An employee at a nursing home in Crow Agency has tested positive for COVID-19, AKCC Director Paul Little Light announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The employee was asymptomatic and is being quarantined for 14 days will not be allowed back to work until he or she tests negative for the disease twice.

The employee has not had any contact with other residents or staff for 90 hours, according to the nursing home.

“In reviewing the timeline of COVID testing and when the employee was found to be positive, AKCC has concluded that it has not been compromised,” Little Light said in the press release. “AKCC would like to thank the community, friends and family members for their support. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee and those affected by COVID-19.”

AKCC has conducted another round of testing of employees this week. The facility has been conducting tests biweekly on residents and staff. AKCC has not received any positive tests and is awaiting test results from last week.

Health officials with the state, Big Horn County and Indian Health Services have been conducting tracing to determine contacts of the employee.

The nursing home has instituted the following rules to protect against COVID-19 spread:

• Screening staff for signs and symptoms of respiratory infection, such as a fever, cough, and sore throat.

• No entrance if employee has had contact with someone with or under investigation for COVID-19.

• Restricting visitation from the public.

• AKCC Health care providers (HCP) who have signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection cannot report to work.

• Any staff who develop signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection while on-the-job, should:

- Immediately report to your supervisor or HR. Put on a face mask, and self-isolate at home;

- Inform the facility’s infection preventionist, and include information on individuals, equipment, and locations the person came in contact with;

- Contact and follow the local health department recommendations.