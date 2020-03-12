Crow Agency’s Plenty Doors Community Development Corp. receives $25K grant

A Crow Agency non-profit community development organization has received a $25,000 Eastern Montana Tourism Partner Initiative Grant last month from the Montana Department of Commerce.

Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation, a non-profit economic opportunity group devoted to providing business opportunities for tribal members on the Crow Reservation, has recently received several grants devoted to helping improve the economic condition on the reservation.

Plenty Doors started in 2017 after Director Charlene Yarlott-Johnson saw a need for economic development on the reservation, an area where development resources are seemingly unavailable.

“Our mission is to improve our community through economic development, individual and community capacity building, business development, promotion and preservation of culture, environment and food sovereignty,” Yarlott-Johnson said.

Plenty Doors has been providing several business literacy classes, training, and opportunities for small business owners and other entrepreneurial members in the community, provides a broad spectrum of various services available to anyone seeking them out.

Plenty Doors also has business meetings where members of the community are brought together and consulted with what type of business ventures or services they would like to see in their town and priority economic opportunities.

“We had those meetings and identified four economic opportunities such as tourism, small businesses, agriculture, and sustainable energy,” Yarlott-Johnson said. “With that, we’ve also identified four strategic goals to create a small business incubation center, to develop wraparound support services for emerging small businesses, to identify small business in our community, and to strengthen our workforce development programs into partnerships.”

With so much on their plate, Plenty Doors hopes to make a big impact on the economic structure of the Crow Tribe.

The grant will help improve signage, webpage development and brochures, and otherwise promote the Crow Indian Reservation, an area steeped in such rich historical value.

According to Yarlott-Johnson, this tourism grant will promote both tourism, and the businesses that Plenty Doors currently assists, who are also involved in tourism, such as private tour-guide companies.

With the warmer weather on its way and another tourism season around the corner, Plenty Doors plans to put the wheels of effect into motion as soon as possible.

A preliminary meeting set for the end of March will help get Plenty Doors the foot in the door needed to start promoting the spectacular tourism industry present on the Crow Indian Reservation.