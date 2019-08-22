COWBOY CHURCH comes to BHC Fairgrounds

The Gateway Christian Center will be having their 8th annual community outreach camp meeting starting on Friday at 7 p.m.

“The camp meeting is a community outreach effort on behalf of the Gateway Christian Center,” says Colleen Moullet, organizer for the camp meeting.

The camp meeting will kick off on Friday, August 23 with a free concert featuring Johnny Rowlett.

Rowlett, a Nashville recording artist with the Inspirational Country Music Association, was voted the 2016 and 2018 Music Evangelist of the Year.

Rowlett and his wife Gale, are in their 25th year of working in the Cowboy Ministries.

Although this is the eighth annual camp meeting, it is the first year the camp meeting will be held in the city of Hardin.

Gateway Christian Center, normally has the camp meeting nine miles north of Hardin where the ministry is headquartered, decided to move into Hardin to collaborate with more churches.

“The Hardin Fairgrounds are also allowing anyone who wishes to camp at the fairgrounds to camp there for the weekend.” Moullet said.

In addition to morning, afternoon and evening prayer sessions, the camp meeting will also feature other musical ministries in Hardin such as Able Baker from the Hardin E&R Church, who will open prior to Johnny Rowlett’s performance.

The concert is free to the public and all are welcome to attend, says Moullet.

The Cowboy Ministries are just like any other ministry out there, but they are just a bit more tailored to the rural, agricultural and western lifestyle.

In an additional effort to reach out to the community, anyone interested in attending the camp meeting, is encouraged to bring canned goods for the Hardin Helping Hands Food Bank.

Saturday will feature a morning prayer session at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds, break for lunch at noon, and afternoon session from 2 to 3:30 p.m., fun and games from kids from 4 to 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and an evening session with Johnny and Gale Rowlett beginning at 7 p.m.

Sunday will begin with church services led by the Rowletts at 11 a.m.

“This entire event is all about people coming together and being structured around the Word of God,” said Moullet.