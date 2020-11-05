COVID cases, deaths hit record highs last month

Big Horn County officials reported 17 deaths and 469 new COVID-19 cases last month.

Four COVID-related deaths were reported by officials last week a man in his 50s, who was hospitalized, and a man in his 80s, who was hospitalized, were reported dead by county officials on Wednesday, Oct. 28; a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Friday, Oct. 30; and a woman in her 80s, who was hospitalized, was reported dead by county officials on Saturday, Oct. 31, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in separate media releases.

Big Horn County reported 17 deaths in October, the most since the pandemic started and record high cases, with 456 new cases reported.

The county announced 168 new virus cases since Oct. 21, bringing the total amount of infected residents to 1,500. Reported recoveries have gone up to 1,244 cases, Johnson reported.

According to Big Horn County Health Department data, the seven-day COVID-19 case average is 16 cases per day, down from 20 cases per day at the end of October.

Of this week’s cases, 56, or 33%, have been attributed to community spread, which means the cases cannot be traced back to known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 17 infected patients hospitalized, an increase from last week when one patient was hospitalized. There are 199 patients recovering at home, Johnson said.