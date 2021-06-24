COVID-19 Delta variant reaches Big Horn County

The COVID -19 Delta variant has been documented in Big Horn County, according to Big Horn County Health Officer Dr. Carol Greimann.

“Now is the time to be sure that you are fully vaccinated,” Greimann said in an email.

If you have not been vaccinated or have had only one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, call the Big Horn County Public Health at 406-665-8720 or the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Clinic at 406-638-3599 to schedule your vaccination.