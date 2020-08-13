COVID-19 count: two deaths and 124 new cases
Big Horn County is reporting 203 active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 479 cases, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.
The Big Horn County News erroneously reported a 263 total cases in the county in the Aug. 20 print edition. There are 263 recovered patients.
The county reported two COVID-19-related deaths and there have been 124 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 6, in multiple press releases throughout the week.
A woman in her 40s died Aug. 6; a man over 70 died Aug. 10, Johnson reported.
Eighteen new cases were announced on Aug. 6: Two girls under 10; one girl and four boys in their teens; three women and one man in their 20s; one man in his 30s; two women in their 40s; two women and one man in their 50s; and one man in his 60s.
Thirteen new cases were announced on Aug. 7: One girl and one boy in their teens; two women and two men in their 30s; one man in his 40s; one woman in her 50s; one woman and two men in their 60s; and one woman and two men in their 70s.
Thirty-three new cases were announced on Aug. 10: Four girls and three boys under 10; three girls and two boys in their teens; one woman and three men in their 20s; three women and one men in their 30s; one woman and two men in their 40s; five women and two men in their 50s; one woman and one man in their 60s; and one woman in her 70s.
Twelve new cases were reported on Aug. 10: One boy in his teens; two women and three men in their 20s; one woman in their 30s; and two women and three men in their 60s.
Fifteen new cases were reported on Aug. 12: One girl under 10; two girls and two boys in their teens; two women and one man in their 20s; one man in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; and one woman in her 70s.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
09/14/2020 - 12:00pm
-
10/12/2020 - 12:00pm
-
11/09/2020 - 12:00pm
-
12/14/2020 - 12:00pm
-
01/11/2021 - 12:00pm