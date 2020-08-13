COVID-19 count: two deaths and 124 new cases

Big Horn County is reporting 203 active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 479 cases, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

The Big Horn County News erroneously reported a 263 total cases in the county in the Aug. 20 print edition. There are 263 recovered patients.

The county reported two COVID-19-related deaths and there have been 124 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 6, in multiple press releases throughout the week.

A woman in her 40s died Aug. 6; a man over 70 died Aug. 10, Johnson reported.

Eighteen new cases were announced on Aug. 6: Two girls under 10; one girl and four boys in their teens; three women and one man in their 20s; one man in his 30s; two women in their 40s; two women and one man in their 50s; and one man in his 60s.

Thirteen new cases were announced on Aug. 7: One girl and one boy in their teens; two women and two men in their 30s; one man in his 40s; one woman in her 50s; one woman and two men in their 60s; and one woman and two men in their 70s.

Thirty-three new cases were announced on Aug. 10: Four girls and three boys under 10; three girls and two boys in their teens; one woman and three men in their 20s; three women and one men in their 30s; one woman and two men in their 40s; five women and two men in their 50s; one woman and one man in their 60s; and one woman in her 70s.

Twelve new cases were reported on Aug. 10: One boy in his teens; two women and three men in their 20s; one woman in their 30s; and two women and three men in their 60s.

Fifteen new cases were reported on Aug. 12: One girl under 10; two girls and two boys in their teens; two women and one man in their 20s; one man in their 30s; one woman and one man in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; and one woman in her 70s.