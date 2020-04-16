County responds to confirmed virus cases

Days after the first confirmed COVID-19 case was confirmed in Big Horn County a second case was confirmed, the Big Horn County Public Health Department reported on Monday. “We’re hoping the biggest response will be that now that people know there are two confirmed cases, they will be taking more seriously ...

