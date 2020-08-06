County, Reservation officials urge residents to stay home

The county is now reporting a COVID-19 infection rate nearly seven times higher than the state of Montana's rate.

As of today, Big Horn County has reported 390 total COVID-19 cases since April, which is roughly 3% of the county's population, while Montana has reported 4,602 total cases, which is roughly 0.43% of the state's 1,068,778 residents.

Big Horn County announced one death and 14 new cases this morning, bringing the total number of deaths to 12 and the total number of active cases to 240, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases this month the River Valley Farmer’s Market season opener scheduled tonight has been pushed back a week, RVFM Manager Jessica Mussetter said Thursday.

“Organizers are taking this week to start making changes to the event, like leaning more towards a drive through market so the location will have to be changed for sure,” Mussetter said. “The event might consist of only food market vendors, but we are not one hundred percent sure at this moment.”

RVFM organizers will meet early next week to decide on further steps the market will take to ensure community safety at the market.

The Big Horn County issued a public statement this afternoon from the Big Horn County Commissioners, the Big Horn County Health Board and the Crow Tribal Executive Branch leadership stating each entity is "alarmed by the recent rise in cases and increase in deaths from COVID-19" in the county.

"We don’t need more legislation at this time, we need more cooperation," said officials according to the statement.

“If we could get most of the residents of our county to stay home more often, for two weeks, we could get a handle on the virus, lowering the number of infected people and the number of people exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Carol Greimann Big Horn County Public Health Officer. “COVID-19 can be spread by riding in a car with someone not from your household, by going to a party, by attending an indoor event, including an athletic event, or by taking a lunch break with your coworkers – particularly when any of those activities are done without wearing masks or when wearing a mask incorrectly.”

Dr. Greimann reminds residents that, to be effective, a mask must cover a person’s mouth and nose, preventing droplets of virus from spreading to others.

RVFM announced the postponement prior to the county's official statement, which was released after the weekly health board meeting Thursday morning.