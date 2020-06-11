County reports first COVID-19 death; total of 25 active cases

Health officials in Big Horn County on June 5 confirmed the first death due to COVID-19. The patient, a man in his 50s, who was not hospitalized, died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!