County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Big Horn County confirmed another positive COVID-19 case Monday afternoon, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a public statement.

The patient, a male in his 50s, was asymptomatic. He was tested during one of the sentinel surveillance testing events last week, Johnson said.

Big Horn County officials also confirmed a positive case on May 31, as well as 21 cases last week bringing the county's total cases to 31, Johnson said.

There are now 23 active cases in the county, all of whom are quarantined at home. A patient who hospitalized has been released. Eight previously diagnosed patients have recovered, Johnson added.

As of Sunday, 2,320 people have been tested countywide, by one of four different healthcare facilities in Hardin and on the Crow Indian Reservation, 579 test results have returned negative, according to the Big Horn County Health Department. There are 1,709 tests pending.

The number jumped substantially from 249 tests reported countywide on May 15 due to sentinel surveillance testing from May 18 through May 28 throughout the county provided by Montana National Guard from Billings, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Crow Tribe of Indians, City of Hardin, Big Horn County healthcare professionals from Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Hospital, Big Horn Hospital, IHS Public Health Nursing, Big Horn County Public Health, SCL Health-Hardin Clinic, Bighorn Valley Health Center and the Big Horn County Ambulance Service, as well as the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition.

On Wednesday, 1,028 people were tested at the open surveillance testing site at Hardin High School in Hardin, while 597 people were tested Tuesday in Crow Agency, Johnson said.

Results from the events are expected back this week.

The first diagnosis reported by Big Horn County health officials was April 9.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing Department are tracing the contacts of all 22 new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine your level of exposure.

IHS Public Health can be reached at (406) 638-3478 and Big Horn County Public Health can be reached at (406) 665-8720.