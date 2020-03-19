County declares state of emergency

Article Image Alt Text

The Big Horn County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency for Big Horn County on March 17 in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak. With over 125,000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 900 cases in the United States, has led much of the state and city to go into isolation,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!