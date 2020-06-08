County confirms 2 COVID-19 cases Monday

Big Horn County health officials on Monday added two COVID-19 cases to the county’s tally, which now stands at 41 total cases.

The patients, both men in their 60s, were found through contact tracing by public health nurses and were tested after presenting symptoms, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

Of the earlier confirmed-positive cases, 15 patients have recovered and one person has died. Twenty-two patients are quarantining at home and three patients, a woman in her 30s and a man and woman in their 60s, are hospitalized, Johnson said.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of the new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required, she added.

As of June 7, a total of 2,468 test were adminitered in Big Horn County, which includes the Crow Indian Reservation, 1,493, or 60% of those tests were negative and 936 tests are still pending, Johnson said.