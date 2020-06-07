County confirms 1 COVID-19 case Sunday

Big Horn County health officials today confirmed a new COVID-19 case, bringing the county’s total to 39, Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said in a press release.

The patient, a woman in her 30s, was tested due to symptoms Johnson said.

She added this case has already been accounted for in the totals announced Sunday morning by the State of Montana.

A total of 13 patients have recovered, decreasing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to 25. There are 24 patients are quarantining at home and one patient hospitalized at this time, Johnson added.

Health officials reported May June 5 a man in his 50s, who was not hospitalized, died from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As of June 6, 2,453 people have been tested countywide, 60% of the test results have returned negative, according to the Big Horn County Health Department. There are 933 tests pending.

The number of tests jumped substantially from 249 tests reported countywide on May 15 due to sentinel surveillance testing that took place from May 18 through May 28 throughout the county provided by Montana National Guard from Billings, Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement, Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Crow Tribe of Indians, City of Hardin, Big Horn County health care professionals from Crow/Northern Cheyenne Indian Health Service Hospital, Big Horn Hospital, IHS Public Health Nursing, Big Horn County Public Health, SCL Health-Hardin Clinic, Bighorn Valley Health Center and the Big Horn County Ambulance Service, as well as the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition.

Results from the events have been reported back this week and will continue to be reported early next week.

The first diagnosis reported by Big Horn County health officials was April 9.