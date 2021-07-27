County Attorney put on state bar inactive list

A media release from the Big Horn County Commissioners this morning stated Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris was placed on the Montana State Bar inactive list on July 12.

The board said Harris can't be recognized as county attorney until he is reinstated.

Harris said the issue was an oversight on his part after he did not complete 1.75 required Continuing Legal Education credits for the reporting year that ended on March 31. The Montana Commission of Continuing Legal Education doesn’t assess late fees as long as credits are earned and reported on or before May 15.

A certificate of attendance shows that Harris completed a 2-credit online CLE course from TRTCLE, Corp. on July 14.

In a July 19 letter, MCLE Administrator Jennifer Rickman confirmed Harris’ compliance with the mandatory CLE requirements.

Harris filed a petition for reinstatement in the Montana State Supreme Court on July 20.

In the petition, Harris notes he is not currently suspended, disbarred, subject to disciplinary proceedings in Big Horn County or any other county, and has not committed any acts or omissions while not on active status, which would be sanctionable under the Montana Rules of Professional Conduct.

He further states in the petition that he has not been charged with any crimes while not on active status nor has he failed to fulfill his obligations of a public office or professional license other than as an attorney while not on active status.