Cooperative business fundamentals
Marilyn Besich, Montana Cooperative Development Center Program Director, will present cooperative business fundamentals to tribal artists and ag producers interested in forming new cooperative enterprises on the Crow Reservation. The meeting will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Little Big Horn College.
Date:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 2:30pm
