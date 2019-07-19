Construction on Imer Field track delayed by soil and weather

Hardin Schools Superintendent E. Chad Johnson told school board members Tuesday the construction project on the track has been delayed because of bad soil and rainy weather.

“There’s bad soil underneath,” Johnson said. “We’ve had to pull in more gravel than what was originally determined.”

Johnson said in March 2017 the school board voted to approve a resolution to include a ground study as part of the preparation for the new track installation project.

“No ground study was done,” he said. “This means there is an added expense for gravel and it can delay the surfacing of the track.”

Johnson said the potential completion date is very close to the start of the football season.

“Asphalt takes 14 to 18 days to cure, which may delay the resurfacing,” he said. “This rainy weather has also slowed it down.”

Depending on the weather conditions and progress on the construction the track may not get surfaced until the spring, Johnson said.

The board also approved 10 new employee handbook policies. Changes in policy were changed based on the Montana School Board Association recommendations for clarity and to reflect recent law changes from the 2019 state legislative session.

One policy was revised to make it easier for the school to initiate discussion about students working with inter-disciplinary teams, a privilege previously only held by the student’s juvenile probation officer. Another revised the school visitor behavior guidelines to include all school grounds not just during sporting events, but across all campuses at any time.

The board tabled a resolution to accept an inter-local agreement between the high school district and the elementary district.

Johnson said the districts could enter into an inter-local agreement, which creates a flexible fund that the schools could use to cover a variety of different budget deficits or new expenses not previously allocated in the budget.

“Most inter-local agreements typically cover insurance cost increases,” Johnson said.

He said they are more flexible that the flex funds that are in place, because the two districts that contribute to the fund can pull from the fund. Johnson noted that the school board would govern the fund’s use, like any other fund.

The funds would have to be returned to their original budget if they are not utilized in three years, Johnson said.

“Budgets and revenues don’t always match what we want,” he said. “This creates another funding source to cover the bills.”

Board Trustee Newton Old Crow asked the superintendent if the fund was discussed with the individual school principals. Johnson said he mentioned it briefly at the most recent administrator’s meeting, but not in great detail.

The board tabled the resolution. It will be on the agenda for the next board meeting on August 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the school district office.