Congressional candidate tours LBHC to learn school challenges

When asked where Democratic congressional candidate John Heenan has been in his journey to meet “working Montanans,” he said “a better question at this point is where I haven’t been?”

Heenan, who owns and manages both a restaurant and law firm, has been travelling Montana since August 2017 in an effort to meet and talk with state residents about the things they want and need from their sole congressman.

In this particular instance, he visited Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, where Montana State Sen. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy gave him a quick tour of campus. He spent the time speaking with her on issues at the college, and challenges that its students and staff face.

Many of the topics Heenan wanted to talk about were things he referred to as “kitchen table issues.”

His primary focus is on the “working Montanan” instead of what he refers to as “wealthy insiders.”

On his website, www.heenanforcongress.com, he states, “Our current political system is broken. Instead of looking out for the best interests of the American people, many politicians are bending over backwards to help out the special interest groups that fill their pockets.”

According to Heenan, his priorities are rooted in education, student loan debt and health care costs.

When it comes to education, Heenan is a father of four children who currently attend public school. He supports effective learning solutions and wants to recognize alternatives to a four-year degree, such as apprenticeship programs, trade schools, and community and tribal colleges.

As for health care, he wants it available for all people via a taxpayer-funded, government-run system. According to Heenan, he believes in the health of the people over profits for insurance companies.

When KRTV asked him how to pay for it, he said the removal of private insurance bureaucracy and payment systems would save $500 billion per year. Rather than private systems, he would attempt to replace it with basic coverage for all U.S. citizens.

As a small business owner, Heenan supports good-paying jobs for Montana residents. The minimum wage, he states, needs to be a “living wage” where those receiving it should not need to rely on food stamps as well. Heenan’s website states he will support #EmployMT, a strategy to create high-paying jobs in the state.