Community rallies to fix broken Crow Agency water main

Crow Agency’s water system is up and running again following a series of line breaks Friday morning that led to a drop in pressure at the Crow Reservation town’s treatment plant. Ed Eastman, director for Disaster and Emergency Services, said the break likely was caused by a fluctuation between “freezing and melting” temperatures.

“The structures are pretty old here in Crow,” he said.

Bureau of Indian Affairs Superintendent Clifford Serawop said Monday that his agency – assisted by tribal employees and the BIA’s Rocky Mountain Region – located three problem areas west of town and one by the old tribal administration building.

“Our employees were able to find the turnoff valve under…about five feet of ice,” he said. “They were able to turn off the line that feeds the main building.

“Now, the water pressure is starting to build up.”

A tribal press release on Monday stated residents can shower with water from the tap, but still must boil water for three minutes before drinking it. The BIA and Environmental Protection Agency will lift the “boil notice” once they complete a test of the water for contaminants, the press release stated, though finishing the process “may take as long as a week.”

Due to Friday’s water shortage, Indian Health Service facilities manager Deano Yarlott said, Crow IHS hospital originally was “shut down, to a point.”

“On Friday, when this happened, there was a decision made by our internal incident command team, along with the assistance of our area office, to divert services,” Yarlott said. “Our ER remained open; however, if there [were emergent situations] …they would divert those to the outlying hospitals. We made contacts with Sheridan, Hardin and Billings – and also had to send seven patients out.”

The hospital, he said, ordered 13 Porta Potties to use for itself and its government housing area, 15 handwashing stations to place “strategically” about the facility, and “several” pallets of water to donate “to all of the departments.” It also ordered 6,000 gallons of water for the hospital storage tank “in case we lose pressure again.”

With Monday’s fixes, Yarlott said, IHS now is “back up to operating pressure,” though its health care providers – for safety reasons – are not yet ready to resume surgeries, which require the use of tap water.

Because of the water main rupture, the Crow Executive Branch closed Monday, before it reopened the following day.

A tribal press release from Saturday detailed a fast community response to Friday’s emergency, with a “joint effort” by workers from Crow Disaster and Emergency Services and Abandoned Mine Lands, along with the BIA and IHS, to deliver bottled water to residents.

By Friday night, the release stated, 17 pallets of water were delivered. The following day, PepsiCo donated 20 pallets and WinCo Foods

Thirty-five Porta Potties were provided for community use until Monday, when residents' toilets once again began working.

Those who need water, according to the release, may report to the Water Distribution/Donation Center located south of Little Big Horn College at the Fire Hall.