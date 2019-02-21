Community blood drive

Hardin Depot is hosting a community blood drive from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with lunch sponsored by Pizza Hut and a free coupon for a small blizzard from Dairy Queen. For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit Vitalant at vitalant.org.

 

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 1:30pm

