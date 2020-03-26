City recommends residents follow guidelines to slow virus

Hardin’s Mayor is encouraging the public to follow all recommended guidelines to help fight the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. Mayor Joe Purcell said in a public release the guidelines set forth by the local communities and the state of Montana will help slow the spread of the virus ...

