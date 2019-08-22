Circle of Life Homecare Ice Cream Social

Circle of Life Homecare is hosting an Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their office, 222 Center Ave. in Hardin. Meet the staff, enjoy some ice cream and enter to win a 50-inch 4K Smart TV. For more information call Cricle of Life at 406-665-4042.

Date: 
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 10:00am