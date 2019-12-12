Chronic Wasting Disease testing encouraged for tribal hunters

The Public Health Office of Hardin is encouraging tribal members relying on subsistence hunting to collect tissue samples for Chronic Wasting Disease testing. CWD is a fatal and highly contagious infection found in deer, elk and moose; it was confirmed in Big Horn County last week. Although the state hunting season is over, the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!