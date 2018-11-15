Christmas Stroll
Hardin’s annual Christmas Stroll will be held down Center Avenue from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call Rose Mercier at (406) 679-9981 for information regarding the Parade of Lights. Vendor fairs are being planned for the Hardin Chamber of Commerce with their soup dinner and at Bob Smith Ford, which also will host Santa Claus.
Date:
Friday, December 7, 2018 - 5:30pm
