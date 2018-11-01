Christmas choir practice

Christmas choir practice, which began Oct. 28 at First American Lutheran Church, continues at 9 a.m. at 4th and Terry Avenue. The choir will be doing a repeat of the cantata from 2013. A concert is planned at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. For more information, call Linda Troyer at (406) 679-0643.

