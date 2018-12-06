Christmas Bazaar

A Christmas Bazaar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building in Crow Agency. Lunch concessions will be available starting at 10:30 a.m., and spots for tables to sell arts, crafts or baked goods may be purchased. More information is available by calling the Multipurpose Office at (406) 638-2557, Derek Big Day at (406) 679-1839 or Darren Fritzler at (406) 561-6802.
 

Date: 
Monday, December 10, 2018 - 9:00am

Upcoming Events