A Century Back

The Hardin Tribune VOLUME XIII, NO. 36 September 3, 1920   Big Horn County’s School Facilities By Evans Hilton With the completion this year of the $100,000 high school building the city of Hardin has taken a long stride forward in educational advantages and the school is rated among the most beautiful and most thoroughly modern in ...

