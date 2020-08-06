A Century Back

The Hardin Tribune VOLUME XIII, NO.32 August 6, 1920 List of Candidates for County Office The following candidates for nomination to office at the primary election to be held Tuesday, August 24, have filed their petitions in the office of County Clerk Carl Rankin: Republicans- C. W. Greening, state senator; W. A. Peden, representative;

