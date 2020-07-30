A Century Back

The Hardin Tribune VOLUME XIII, NO. 31  July 30, 1920 Turning on the Light What is publicity? Webster denies it literally as the art of telling what you have. There are many kinds of publicity-flambouyant, misleading, detrimental, and publicity based absolutely on facts- the only kind that pays. Publicity based on facts needs on ...

