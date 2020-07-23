A Century Back

The Hardin Tribune July 23, 1920 Volume XIII, No. 30 Nearly 2,000 May Vote at Primary If every elector registered votes at the primary election the 24th of next month, there will be 1,909 ballots cast, that being the number entitled to the right of franchise according to the records in the office of ...

