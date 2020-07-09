CELEBRATING THE FOURTH

Thursday, July 9, 2020
CELEBRATING the FOURTH
Photo by Maureen Dawes
On Saturday, July 4 at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds, a big blast of multiple fireworks light up the night sky toward the end of the fireworks display. The fireworks were again sponsored by the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department.
Photos by Michael Bell / BHCN Correspondent
People eagerly register for the competition at the Fourth of July celebration in downtown Hardin.
 
Photos by Michael Bell / BHCN Correspondent
Fourth of July organizer Landa Uffelman poses with the winning teams.

