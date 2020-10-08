Catholic community prepares for new Saint Dennis Hall construction

The Catholic Parish in Crow Agency will be upgraded with a new energy efficient building, Fr. Mark Joseph Costello said.

Saint Dennis Hall, which contained the original sanctuary, a basketball court, couple schoolrooms, office space is being replaced with a more energy efficient and handicap accessible building.

The old hall was built in the early 70s had a leaky roof, no air-conditioning and the windows didn’t open, Costello said.

“All these problems made the building an unusable space at this time,” he said. “The cost to repair the old building was more than the cost to replace it and made more sense to make a more efficient and accessible building.”

Even though the church does not have enough money to finish the entire project they have enough to build the shell of the building and hopefully, Costello said, by the end of December the structure will be up and the bathrooms and office space will be finished.

Costello the parish will have to put the project on hold until they can raise more capital or find some grant funding to finish the interior of the new hall.

Due to COVID-19 the church had to put all their activities like bingo and Sacramental preparation classes on hold for the time being, he said.

“A mission fundraising organization has raised the money for the project thus far and largely contributed a lot to the replacement of the hall,” he said. “The contractor and the architect are from Billings and the contractor, while working for another firm at the time, helped with the construction of the library for the college so he was more familiar with the area which has been a great help.”

The new hall will be built on the same concrete foundation as the old church hall sat on so it should be roughly the same size.