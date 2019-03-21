Casting call for murder mystery extends to both students and adults

The story is widely known: Someone is dead in Boddy Manor and the killer is one of six suspects – Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White or Professor Plumb. From the “Cluedo” board game released by Waddingtons in 1949 to the 1985 film adaptation of “Clue” directed by Jonathan Lynn, the story now is set to feature on the Hardin High School stage this coming spring.

A casting call is open for anyone – from seventh grade through adulthood – who would like to act in the high school’s production of “Clue.” Using the murder mystery, HHS Drama Club Director Darren Means wants to bring a theatrical spirit to the community.

“I want to do something special,” he said. “I want to do something hasn’t been done recently.”

Hardin school plays have experienced a decrease in attendance over the past few years, Means said, adding “I think the community’s not really invested in the theater program.”

“We get the family members and other people in the community who are still interested,” he said, “but we tend to lose a little bit at a time – people just kind of drop off.”

Lower attendance is understandable, he said, considering that students leave for college and the workplace – meaning their parents and friends have less incentive to buy a ticket. Nonetheless, Means intends to change the pattern by drawing in an audience with a major production and familiar story.

Hardin Middle School’s auditorium seats about 700 people; he eventually wants to fill at least three quarters of that space. He also would like to advertise “beyond Hardin” and reach communities in the surrounding Big Horn County area, as well as Billings and Lame Deer.

“We’ve seen so much division in the real world and I hate that division; that division bothers me,” Means said. “I’ve seen friendships break because of the division this country’s seeing.

“You don’t need to have any kind of ideology to come together and watch a good play; you just have to come for the enjoyment of the play.”

His long-term goal, he said, is to “develop some form of festival in the summer” that deals both with theater and film. He would like this event, if it forms, to encourage participation both within Hardin and from outside communities.

“We have so much capacity with these phones now, you can make whole movies with just a cell phone,” he said. “The Drama Club purchased a 4K camera. Using that, student directors and [more], we could draw in quite a bit of outside money and interest.

“It would be nice to put Hardin on the map…and maybe become regionally recognized or even nationally recognized as a venue for a film festival for young people.”

The arts have a potential to change student lives for the better, Means said, mentioning one person in particular who he declined to name. This student didn’t have strong ambitions to begin with, he continued, but once cast in Hardin’s 2017 play, he pushed fellow members of the school’s Thespian Troupe to represent Montana at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The student’s experience in the Thespian Troupe, Means said, gave him the confidence to also persevere outside the realm of theater.

“That changed his life; he’s now going to college,” Means said. “He had no intention of going to college.

“That doesn’t happen with everybody, but if you can reach two or three kids, that amazes me and just blows my mind.”