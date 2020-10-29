Care centers welcome letters and donations

Local nursing homes Awe Kualawaache Care Center and Big Horn Senior Living are welcoming cards, posters and letters of support for residents who have been living in quarantine conditions for several months.

Items the centers can accept include, lip balm, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, lotion, warm socks, grippy slippers, lap blankets, individually wrapped snacks, large print word searches, puzzle books and adult coloring books, as well as colored pencils and crayons.

Cards, posters and letters of support for Awe Kualawaache Care Center be addressed to “residents,” “elders,” “káale” or “káage,” Care of Awe Kualawaache Care Center, P.O. Box 999, Crow Agency, MT 59022.

Cards, posters and letters of support for Big Horn Senior Living can be address to “Nursing Home residents” or Assisted Living residents,” Care of Big Horn Senior Living, 200 N Mitchel Ave., Hardin, MT 59034.