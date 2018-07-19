Canine classes enhance ‘cross-species communication’

With the 2018 Big Horn County Youth Fair set to start July 28, local dogs are getting ready to run, balance and jump through hoops, under the watchful eyes of Dog Superintendent Esther Wynne and Assistant Dog Superintendent Tami Halfpop.

Wynne, who has been involved in 4-H for 19 years, became the assistant superintendent when Halfpop was the superintendent. Their roles shifted, however, when Halfpop’s daughter became old enough to compete in order to keep the events fair.

The dog classes, which began at the start of April and continue every Tuesday until the youth fair, have three variants: obedience, showmanship and – the most popular among the 4-H kids – agility. The agility category features a course for the dogs to get through consisting of several jumps, tunnels, a mountainous “A-frame” and a “dog walk” (a narrow platform the dog must climb over).

Though the agility projects can be both difficult and lengthy, Wynne believes they build trust between handlers and dogs.

“The idea is that the dog builds confidence,” she said. “We’re hoping the kids will develop a stronger and stronger relationship with their dogs.”

At the same time, patience is learned as the handlers learn to better understand their dogs.

“The challenge is cross-species communication,” Wynne said, “because the dogs don’t speak English and the kids don’t speak dog.”

At the start of the classes, the usual attendance was around 14 people. Since there are no other dog classes in Hardin, adults have been known to attend the obedience classes. As the fair moves closer, the number of attendees has been halved to around seven or eight people.

Additional assignments with dogs can be completed in 4-H. These assignments can involve the research of dogs with one topic in particular being how long a specific breed holds a litter of puppies.

Even with all of the effort put into the dog projects, both Wynne and Halfpop find the success the children achieve is well worth it.

“It’s fun to see all the kids’ advancement,” Halfpop said, “and seeing how happy they are when they do well at fair and the effort they put into it.”

Halfpop, who moved to Hardin from Bozeman at the same time Wynne got involved in 4-H, is retiring from the program this year. During her service, Halfpop did much to organize the dog program in Hardin, from hosting the classes to supplying the equipment.

To continue the dog program further, the 4-H Council approved the purchase of a new aluminum A-frame, as the old one was wooden, and becoming unsafe for larger dogs.

In the future, Wynne said, she would like to open up new categories to 4-H handlers – for instance, having dogs track scents. Eventually, she continued, she wants more Big Horn County competitors to expand their ambitions statewide.