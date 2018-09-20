Candidate forum
The Big Horn County Republican Party is sponsoring a candidate forum in the Hardin Historic Depot starting at 7 p.m. While the forum is sponsored by the local Republican Party, all of the offices and candidates who are invited to attend this forum are non-partisan. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Randen Schoppe by 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. For questions, call (406) 679-2679 or email theranden@gmail.com.
Date:
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 - 7:00pm
