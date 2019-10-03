Candelaria Weigand

Thursday, October 3, 2019
Candelaria (Candy) Weigand, 87, died on August 14, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1932, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Nieves and Salome (Quiroz) Molina.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, Montana. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.

