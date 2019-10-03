Candelaria Weigand

Candelaria (Candy) Weigand, 87, died on August 14, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1932, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Nieves and Salome (Quiroz) Molina.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, Montana. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.