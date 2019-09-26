Candelaria Weigand

On August 14, 2019, Candelaria (Candy) Weigand, surrounded by family, peacefully left this world to be with her Heavenly Father.

She lived life to the fullest during her 87 years. She was born on February 2, 1932, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Nieves and Salome (Quiroz) Molina. At 10 years old, Candy was sent to Wichita Falls, Texas to help her sister Ora and brotherin-law John, with their first child Susan and then a year later Jayne was born. They moved to Amarillo, Texas and after three years, grandma Salome had Candy return home. At 18 years old, Candy worked at the hospital in Hardin, Montana and her parents spent their final years

in Hardin, as well.

She met her husband, Donald Weigand, when she was 25 and they got married the next year on December 26, 1958. Don worked on the Minuteman Missile, which took them to Missouri and South Dakota. This eventually led them to Washington where Don worked for Boeing for 20 years. They bought 10 acres near Fort Lewis and Candy worked at the Fort Lewis Golf Course near by and eventually was the manager of the snack bar there.

In 1979, they sold their property and moved back to Hardin. They bought the Corner Pocket in town, where Candy ran the bar until 2008. In 2009, Don passed away from cancer. Candy stayed in Hardin until 2016 when she moved to the Seattle area to be with her daughter Donna and family.

Candy was the light in many people’s lives. She had a genuine interest in all people and they naturally gravitated toward her. She loved her family and dedicated her life to them. Her passion for reading continued until her eyes started bothering her. When she found the time, she was an expert seamstress while her children were school age. She was a leader in the Girl Scout Troops and in the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed the holidays immensely and made them very special with her baking, cooking and decorating. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and all her soul. In essence, if she could better someone’s life that would make her the happiest.

Candy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Nieves and Salome; her brothers, Basil and William; and sisters, Sara, Gavina, Onessima (Ora) and Dominga; her husband, Donald, who passed away 10 years before Candy; and her daughter-in-law, Emilee.

She is survived by her sisters, Inez (Joseph) and Antonia; her daughter, Donna (Phil); and son, Jay. Candy leaves behind her six cherished grandchildren, Weston, Todd, Austin, Lola, Marny and Brandon and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, Montana. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.