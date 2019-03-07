Buyer found for Montana coal-fired power plant

The Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission has approved plans by Rocky Mountain Power to sell its coal-fired power plant in southern Montana to Big Horn Datapower Holdings LLC. The Billings Gazette reports that the price of the transaction for the plant in Hardin was not disclosed. Little is known about Big Horn ...

