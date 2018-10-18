Busby Homecoming welcomes frozen gridiron

It was 29 degrees in Busby as the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Eagles hosted the Plenty Coups Warriors of Pryor Saturday night. It was Homecoming for the Eagles, and as part of the ceremony, the game began with a singing of the Northern Cheyenne anthem, and later, the seniors were honored at halftime.

With the opening kickoff approaching, many of the fans watched from inside their cars to ward off the cold, while outside, the remaining spectators bundled up in coats and blankets.

The Eagles elected to receive the opening kick and held the ball on their own 10-yard line, but a quick fumble on the first play of scrimmage led to an early score by the Warriors. Another fumble on the second possession gave the Warriors the ball again, and in spite of a hard defensive stand by the Eagles, the Warriors scored with an end around run, and following a successful extra point, made the score Eagles 0, Warriors 13.

The Eagles moved the ball well in the latter half of the first quarter following an illegal block against the Warriors. Faced with a long fourth down, however, they threw an incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs.

With the Warriors in possession, the Eagles’ Javen Looks Behind intercepted the football deep in Plenty Coups’ zone and gave them a chance to score, but they eventually turned the ball over on downs for a second time.

Brendan Falls Down scored the third touchdown for Plenty Coups, and following a successful extra point, the Warriors were now leading by 20 points. With 1:23 left to go in the first quarter, they scored again, making the score Eagles 0, Warriors 26.

Following a strong defensive stand, the only score for the Eagles came early in the second quarter, when Aryas Kills On Top ran the ball in for the touchdown.

Zephie Monroy made a strong run for the Warriors at the eight minute mark of the second quarter, and with a 34-yard pass to Clarence Stewart, the Warriors added another touchdown, making the score Eagles 6, Warriors 32.

With 3:35 left in the half, the Eagles completed a long pass to Kills On Top to move the ball to the Warriors’ 25-yard line, giving the team a first down. They ran the ball well after this, but were stopped on fourth down by the Warriors, who went on to score twice more in the half.

From then on, the Warriors controlled the ball with a combination of long runs and strategic blocking in the open field. The final score for the game was Eagles 6, Warriors 64.