Bulldogs utilize home advantage at Fort Custer golf meet

The Hardin Bulldogs golfers didn’t have to travel far this week as they hosted their own meet held at the Fort Custer Golf Course on Saturday. The home meet gave Hardin an advantage, as this is the course they practice on and – for some of the Bulldog golfers – that advantage paid off.

In boys’ play, Jonathan Noteboom led the way with an even 48 on the front nine and a 48 out back for an 86. Noteboom shaved 10 strokes off his games played at Havre and Miles City. Second in for the boys was Caleb Mason, who golfed an even 51-51 for a 102. He was followed by Kaiden Chavez who golfed a 54 on the first nine and a 51 on the second for a 105. Tying for fourth in for Hardin was Kent Swisse and Dominic Stevens, who both golfed a 110. Swisse had a 55-55 and Stevens a 52-58.

In girls’ action, leading the way was Angeleena Lind, who golfed a 62 on the front nine and a 51 out back for a 113. Next in for Hardin was M’Kenzie Whiteman, who stroked her way to a 69-56 for a 125. Third in was Erin Hafeman, who golfed a 66-60 for a 126. She was followed by Cora Wood with a 65-64 for a 129. Fifth and sixth in was Zoey Betts with a 138 and LaRicia Smith with a 139. Thursday, the Bulldog golfers will be in Glendive and on Friday, Sidney.

Hardin Invite Boys

Laurel, 309; Billings Central, 337; Sidney 351; Hardin, 513.

Individual

Paul O’Neil, Laurel, 70; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 76; Kyler Gorsjo, Sidney, 79; Nick Pasquarello, Laurel, 81; Cash Golden, Laurel, 82; Fletcher Phillips, Central, 82.

Girls

Laurel, 369; Miles City, 417; Sidney, 418; Hardin, 631.

Individual

Keli Hodges, Laurel, 85; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 89; Ashtyn Swigart, Miles City, 91; Perry Widdicombe, Central, 95; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 97.