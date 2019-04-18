Bulldogs undefeated at Cut Bank Tennis Invite

For the second time in a row the Hardin Bulldog tennis, teams go, undefeated. Both the boys and girls teams went 5-0.

Head Coach Mike Flamm credits the depth of both teams in bringing home the wins.

“Our numbers three and four won most of their matches,” he said.

Right out of the gate in boys’ play, Hardin beat Cut Bank 5-2 with Famous Left Hand, Ryan Old Crow and Gabe Passes all bringing home wins in singles play. In doubles play, the duos of both Miguel Lopez/Kent Swisse and Norman Dawes/Dominic Stevens won.

Against Whitefish, Hardin pulled of a 4-3 victory with Gabe Passes and Kent Swisse taking singles wins and in doubles play Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom and Miguel Lopez/ Ryan Old Crow both took their matches.

Their next two duals were clean sweeps with the Bulldogs defeating both Libby and Polson 6-0.

Against Libby, Lefthand, Old Crow and Passes took singles and in doubles play the Noteboom brothers, Swisse/Lopez and Stevens/Dawes won.

Against Polson, Left Hand, Passes, Dawes and Stevens took it in singles and in doubles action Noteboom/ Noteboom and Old Crow/Swisse won.

In their last match against Havre, Hardin defeated the Blue Ponies 5-2. In singles play, Left Hand, Passes and Dawes all won and in doubles the duos of Noteboom/Noteboom and Old Crow/ Swisse won.

In girls’ action against Cut Bank, it was a clean sweep with Abi Noteboom, Deidra Don’t Mix, Boonsita Apichartvi and Jade Cruse all winning. In doubles play, Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Rilee Green/Jonna Lind and Melissa Old Crane/Elizabeth Black Eagle all earned victories.

In play with Whitefish, the Ladies had their closest match, winning it 4-3. In singles play, Cruse won and in doubles, Murdock/Reisig, Green/Lind and Black Eagle/Old Crane won.

Against Whitefish, Flamm said, “The girls played better than I’ve seen in a long time.”

Against Libby and Polson, the Ladies took every match defeating both teams 7-0.

In play against Libby, Noteboom, Lind, Old Crane and Black Eagle all won and in doubles play Reisig/Murdock, Boonsita/Cruse and Green/Don’t Mix all won.

Against Polson, in singles action, Notebbom, Lind, Bonnsita and Cruse all won and in doubles play Murdock/ Reisig, Old Crane/Black Eagle, and Green and Don’t Mix all took it in one set.

In their last matches against Havre, the Ladies took it 6-1 with Noteboom, Lind, Boonsita and Cruse taking it in singles and in doubles, Reisig/Murdock and Old Crane/Black Eagles won.

Overall for both teams, five players went undefeated and seven only lost one match.

Hardin played at home last Tuesday and the results for it will be in our April 25 edition.

The Bulldogs will be in Glendive at the Elks Invite on Friday, April 26.

Cut Bank “A” Invite

Girls:

Hardin 7, Cut Bank 0

Singles: Abi Noteboom, Har, def. Lily Overstreet CB 8-0; Deidra Don’t Mix, Har, def. Courtney Anderson CB 8-0; Boonsita Apichartviwat, Har, def. Joscelynn Mills, CB, 8-2; Jade Cruse, Har, def Falon Big Spring, CB, 8-0.

Doubles: Katie Murdock/ Makiko Reisig Har def. Macee Barry/Jaycee Frydenlund, CB, 8-4; Rilee Green/Jonna Lind, Har, def Madi Seifert/Katelyn Edinger 8-4; Melissa Old Crane/Elizabeth Black Eagle, Har, def Shariaira First Rider/Shannia Schmidt, CB, 8-4

Hardin 4, Whitefish 3

Singles: Gracie Smyley WF, def Abi Noteboom Har, 8-1; Clare Carloss WF, def Deidra Don’t Mix, Har, 8-5; Jesse Grawunder, WF, def Boonsita Apichartviwat, Har, 8-7(4), Jade Cruse Har, def Lauren Brown WF, 8-4.

Doubles: Katie Murdock/ Makiko Reisig, Har, def Olivia Potthoff/Aubrey Hanks, WF, 8-0; Rilee Green/Jonna Lind, Har, def Payton Kastella/Abigail Shaffer, WF, 8-5; Elizabeth Black Eagle/Melissa Old Crane, Har, def. Stacia Trempor/Ali Hirsch, WF, 8-2.

Hardin 7, Libby 0

Singles: Abi Noteboom, Har, def. Starlyn Mayberry, Lib, 8-5; Jonna Lind, Har, def. Gabby Fantozzi, Lib, 8-3; Melissa Old Crane, Har, def. Maddy Broden, Lib, 8-2; Elizabeth Black Eagle, Har, def. Emaly Boggs, CB, 8-5.

Doubles: Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Har, def Elise Erickson/ Ciera Lucas, Lib, 8-5; Boonsita Apichartviwat/Jade Cruse, Har, def. Ivy Pierce/Jessica Cunningham, 8-1; Rilee Green/Deidra Don’t Mix, Har, def. Annika Thorstenson/Laneigha Zeiler, Lib, 8-2.

Hardin 7, Polson 0

Singles: Abi Noteboom, Har, def. Shea Mcguinness, Pol, 8-5; Jonna Lind, Har, def. Ava Mercer, Pol, 8-1, Boonsita Apichartviwat, Har, def. Taylor Bloomfied, Pol, 8-2; Jade Cruse, Har, def. Taylor Collings, Pol, 8-7 (3).

Doubles: Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Har, def. Berkley Ellis/ Qia Harlan Pol, 8-7 (4), Melissa Old Crane/Elizabeth Black Eagle, Har, def. Sierra Lundeen/Lenash Groves, Pol, 8-1; Rilee Green/Deidra Don’t Mix, Har, def. Avah Eggebrecht/Julia Reiners, Pol, 8-0.

Hardin 7, Havre 1

Singles: Abi Noteboom, Har, def. McKenzie Tommerup, Hav, 8-1; Jonna Lind, Har, def. Kassidy Compton, Hav, 8-3; Boonsita Apichartviwat, Har, def. Tamera O’Leary, Hav, 8-3; Jade Cruse, Har, def. Sylvia Wilting, Hav, 8-2.

Doubles: Katie Murdock/ Makiko Reisig, Har, def Marcee Murphy/Devlin Solomon, Hav, 8-1; Melissa Old Crane/Elizabeth Black Eagle, Har, def. Cassidy Acor/Kadyn Acor, Hav, 8-7 (9); Baylee Miller/ Megan Lindbloom Hav, def Rilee Green/Deidra Don’t Mix, Har, 8-4.

Boys:

Hardin 5, Cut Bank 2

Singles: Famous Lefthand, Har, def. Gus Meiwald, CB, 8-3; Ryan Old Crow, Har, def. John Vermulum, CB, 8-3; Gabe Passes Har, def. Brett Sneed, CB, 8-4; Dillon Gray, CB, win default

Doubles: Colby Kraft/Colten Barsness, CB, def. Jonathan Noteboom/Ben Noteboom, Har, 8-6; Miguel Lopez/Kent Swisse, Har, Def. Donnie Fleeger/Hayden Harrell, CB, 8-0; Norman Dawes/Dom Stevens, Har, def. Dayne Barbie/Keenan Eames, CB, 8-0.

Hardin 4, Whitefish 3

Singles: Brenden Buls, WF, def. Famous Lefthand, Har, 8-3; Gabe Passes, Har, def. Jace Cripe, WF, 8-5; Kent Swisse, Har, def. Jack Robertson, WF, 8-7 (5); Highland Lee-French, WF, win by default.

Doubles: Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom, Har, def. Mark Anderson/Colter Upton, WF, 8-1; Miguel Lopez/Ryan Old Crow, Har, def. Carver Gilman/Ian Calaway, WF, 8-3; Jacson Carson/Joe Brandt, WF def. Norman Dawes/Dom Stevens, Har, 8-6.

Hardin 6, Libby 0

Singles: Famous Lefthand, Har, def. Rayman Lee, Lib, 8-1; Ryan Old Crow, Har, def. Colton Halverson, Lib, 8-2; Gabe Passes, Har, def. Tyler Cerna, Lib, 8-0; No #4 singles Match

Doubles: Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom, Har, def. Zach Carter/Ryker McElmerry, Lib, 8-5; Kent Swisse/Miguel Lopez, Har, def. Trey Thompson/Zach Morrison Lib, 8-0; Dom Stevens/Norman Dawes, Har, def. Michael Hollingsworth/Ryan Collins, Lib, 8-3

Hardin 6, Polson 0

Singles: Famous Lefthand, Har, def. Joe McDonald, Pol, 8-2; Gabe Passes, Har, def. Colby Devlin, Pol, 8-4; Norman Dawes, Har, def. Kenton Silev, Pol, 8-0, Dom Stevens, Har, def. Ryan Doss, Pol, 8-1;

Doubles: Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom, Har, def. Bridger Wenzel/Kendal Forman-Webster, Pol, 8-3; Ryan Old Crow/Kent Swisse, Har, def. Trevor Schultz/Anton Lefthand, Pol, 8-2; No #3 doubles for either team.

Hardin 5, Havre 2

Singles: Famous Lefthand, Har, def. Tommy Brown, Hav, 8-4; Gabe Passes, Har, def. Josh Warp, Hav, 8-3; Norman Dawes, Har, def Mik Schgnon, Hav, 8-3; Trenton Maloughney, Hav, def. Dom Stevens, Har, 8-6.

Doubles: Jonathan Noteboom/ Ben Noteboom, Har, Reese Bulkley/ Jake Huston, Hav, 8-0; Ryan Old Crow/Kent Swisse, Har, def. Jack Johnsrud/Josiah Harrison, Hav, 8-1; John South/Theron Peterson, Hav, won by default.