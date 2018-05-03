Bulldogs track and field compete in Laurel, Colstrip and Glendive

It was a busy week for Bulldog track and field, starting with a JV meet in Laurel on Tuesday, a varsity meet in Colstrip on Thursday and Glendive Saturday for the Elks Invitational.

In Colstrip last Thursday, both the boys’ and girls’ teams took second place overall with four Bulldogs taking first place: Sydney Little Light in the 3,200, Ezekiel Coyote Runs in the 1,600, Trajan Hill in the 3,200 and Malik Touré in the 300-meter hurdles.

The boys’ 1,600-meter relay team also placed first. The team consisted of Hunter Bear Cloud, Paul Little Light, Coyote Runs and Touré.

Forty-four athletes ran, jumped or threw for their best personal marks in Colstrip.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs traveled to Glendive for the Elks Invite.

In Glendive, both teams placed sixth overall with Hill taking the top spot in the 800-meter race. Coyote Runs placed second in the same race.

Libby Nedens took second place in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. Madison Harmer placed third in the 3,200.

Marie Five took third in the shot put and the boys’ 1,600 relay team placed third behind the running of Bear Cloud, Little Light, Hill and Coyote Runs.

There were 18 athletes who set personal records.

At the JV event in Laurel on Tuesday, three athletes placed first overall: Bear Cloud in the 200-meter, Ronald Anderson in the 100-meter hurdles and Harmer won the 3,200-meter run. Bear Cloud also took third in the 100-meter and Anderson placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.

The girls’ 1,600 meter relay team placed first. Running in the relay were Harmer, Marion Hugs, Khylah Two Leggins and Hannah Mark.

Saturday, the varsity team will travel to Miles City for their invite.

Colstrip Twilight Meet

Boys

Team scores: Huntley Project 148.50, Forsyth 106, Hardin 94, Shepherd 59, Joliet 51.50, Colstrip 36, St. Labre 16, Powder River County (Broadus) 8, Custer-Hysham 4, Billings Central 2.

200: Paul Johnstone, For, 22.14; Brandon Schnug, For, 23.66; Ky Olson, Jol, 23.71; Mitchell Burns, HP, 23.77; Malik Touré, Har, 24.04; Hunter Bear Cloud, Har, 24.15.

400: Christian Budell, HP, 54.71; Kendall Newton, Jol, 54.90; Ezekiel Coyote Runs, Har, 55.26; Nick Redgrave, STL, 55.84; Justin Jumetilco, Col, 57.06; Bryant Dimond, Jol, 57.81.

800: Patrick Richardson, She, 2:12.63; Clement Not Afraid, Har, 2:18.84; Nick Redgrave, STL, 2:20.01; Hunter Sholley, HP, 2:21.82; Reese Kelly, She, 2:26.53; Tyger Harris, She, 2:28.21.

1,600: Ezekiel Coyote Runs, Har, 4:55.70; Patrick Richardson, She, 4;59.70; Rivers Anderson, Col, 5:18.30; Luke Herzog, Bro, 5:22.90; Joshua Sisolak, STL, 5:22.90; Kevin Shane, Har, 5:24.00.

3,200: Trajan Hill, Har, 10:38.67; David Prather, Har, 10:56.18; Kyle Schaff, HP, 11:01.60; Rivers Anderson, Col, 11:02.55; Clement Not Afraid, Har, 11:49.09; Sean Bullard, Col, 12:14.17.

110 hurdles: Bradley Graves, HP, 15.26; Chris Hust, HP, 15.76; Ronald Anderson, Har, 17.80; Shay Adler, C-H, 18.90; Ty Greenfield, Har, 18.98; Mason Faulk, She, 20.24.

300 hurdles: Malik Touré, Har, 41.17; Bradley Graves, HP, 41.24; Caleb Knoche, For, 42.28; David Prather, Har, 45.93; Spencer Lepley, She, 46.32; Paul Little Light, Har, 46.54.

400 relay: Huntley Project (Lane Sumner, Bradley Graves, Asher Croy, Austin Hernandez) 44.51; Forsyth 44.68; Hardin 46.98; Shepherd 47.11; Colstrip 47.57; Huntley Project B 47.76.

1,600 relay: Hardin (Malik Touré, Trajan Hill, David Prather, Ezekiel Coyote Runs) 3:40.21; Joliet 3:41.57; Broadus 3:54.19; Shepherd 3:55.71; St. Labre 3:59.20; Colstrip 4:03.65.

.Shot put: Trey Copeland, HP, 43-11; Tylan Croy, HP, 42-4; Beau Petersen, Col, 40-5; Blaine Buchanan, HP, 38-8.50; Merlin Whitedirt, Col, 38-4; Justin Zier, Har, 38-3.50.

Javelin: Caleb Knoche, For, 157-0; JW Bonomo, For, 154-3; Konnolly Shane, Har, 150-6; Dante Downing, She, 137-10; Taylor Rosman, She, 134-9; Cade Budell, HP, 133-4.

Girls

Team scores: Huntley Project 124, Hardin 91, Colstrip 89, Shepherd 69, Joliet 66, Forsyth 44, Powder River County (Broadus) 10, Billings Central 9, Lame Deer 8, St. Labre 7, Custer-Hysham 2.

400: Alana Graves, HP, 1:02.71; Kailey Ferguson, She, 1:05.58; Hannah Mark, Har, 1:07.79; Jayda Carroll, She, 1:08.75; McKendra O'Dore, Jol, 1:10.02; Tenley Murdock, She, 1:10.87.

800: Whitney Hanson, Col, 2:29.38; Marion Hugs, Har, 2:32.64; Libby Nedens, Har, 2:39.42; Khylah Two Leggins, Har, 2:43.90; Shaena Richard, HP, 2:46.08; Kailey Ferguson, She, 2:51.02.

1,600: Whitney Hanson, Col, 5:34.70; Libby Nedens, Har, 5:37.10; Khylah Two Leggins, Har, 6:02.30; Madison Harmer, Har, 6:03.50; Teegan Ewing, STL, 6:19.02; Haylie Oberlander, HP, 6:20.40.

3,200: Sydney Little Light, Har, 12:25.63; Journey Erickson, Har, 12:37.02; Marion Hugs, Har, 12:54.64; Haylie Oberlander, HP, 13:37.25; Chayanna Wilson, Har, 14;15.28; Keani Lundin, She, 14:16.39.

100 hurdles: Trinity Lewandowski, Col, 16.57; Shea Esp, Har, 16.58; Jaycee Murdock, She, 16.59; Alexis Klemke, Col, 16.59; Shelby Uffelman, Har, 16.60; Tenley Murdock, She, 16.60.

300 hurdles: Trinity Lewandowski, Col, 49.47; Shay Donley, For, 51.86; Tenley Murdock, She, 52.29; Jaycee Murdock, She, 52.73; Shea Esp, Har, 54.01.

400 relay: Colstrip (Aryn Blanchard, Trinity Lewandowski, Abigail Dudley, Whitney Hanson) 53.08; Forsyth 54.82; Huntley Project 58.47; St. Labre 1:01.26.

1,600 relay: Colstrip (Trinity Lewandowski, Aryn Blanchard, Abigail Dudley, Whitney Hanson) 4:20.78; Shepherd 4:31.30; Huntley Project 4:33.20; Hardin 4:41.57; Joliet 4;43.32; St. labre 4:55.16.

Shot put: Emily Poole, HP, 34-9.50; Aniyah Grant, LD, 31-8; Kayree Dole, HP, 29-6; Marie Five, Har, 29-5; Makenna Bushman, Jol, 28-8; Hannah Petrie, HP, 28-3.50.

Discus: Emily Poole, HP, 123-2; Chasitie Rollins, Col, 114-1; Shelbie Oblander, HP, 101-9; Kayree Dole, HP, 98-1; Marie Five, Har, 93-4; Tommilynn James, Har, 88-11.

Laurel Invitational at Laurel Sports Complex

Boys

Team scores: Cody (Wyo.) 135, Laurel 108, Lewistown 91, Hardin 90, Park City 66, Absarokee 14, Bridger 11, Joliet 10.

100: 1, Arnold, Gaige, Cody, 11.96. 2, Beaudrie, Charlie, Cody, 12.15. 3, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 12.33. 4, Redden, Cassady, Hardin, 12.35. 5, Guthridge, Tyler, Laurel, 12.36. 6, Farrar, Landon, Fergus, 12.49.

200: 1, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 24.08. 2, Beaudrie, Charlie, Cody, 24.94. 3, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 24.96. 4, Nys, Alec, Laurel, 25.15. 5, Lyon, Jayden, Laurel, 25.27. 6, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 25.51.

800: 1, Mork, Jasper, Cody, 2:15.81. 2, Earles, Draven, Laurel, 2:17.87. 3, Parsons, Troy, Fergus, 2:21.48. 4, VanBallegooyen, Anthony, Laurel, 2:21.53. 5, Not Afraid, Clement, Hardin, 2:24.28. 6, Snyder, Andrew, Fergus, 2:27.48.

1,600: 1, Preston, Owen, Cody, 4:42.73. 2, Curley, Emilio, Hardin, 5:13.10. 3, Miller, Chance, Fergus, 5:16.10. 4, Not Afraid, Clement, Hardin, 5:20.78. 5, Kallevig, Jake, Bridger, 5:23.85. 6, Herr, Johnathan, Laurel, 5:24.09.

3,200: 1, Preston, Owen, Cody, 10:56.93. 2, Miller, Chance, Fergus, 11:25.68. 3, Shane, Kevin, Hardin, 11:51.26. 4, Doty, Ethan, Laurel, 11:53.37. 5, Whitford, Tre, Laurel, 12:00.17. 6, Dinsmore, Shaun, Fergus, 12:00.82.

110 hurdles: 1, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 18.42. 2, Fester, Sawyer, Fergus, 18.60. 3, Pavlovick, Warren, Fergus, 19.40. 3, Miller, Walker, Fergus, 19.40. 5, Arnold, Gaige, Cody, 20.19. 6, Popp, Seth, Park City, 21.06.

300 hurdles: 1, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 44.01. 2, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 45.71. 3, Greenfield, Ty, Hardin, 46.27. 4, Miller, Walker, Fergus, 46.74. 5, Arnold, Gaige, Cody, 47.68. 6, Little Light, Paul, Hardin, 49.00.

1,600 relay: 1, Park City 'A' 3:58.73. 2, Hardin 'A' 4:00.04. 3, Fergus 'A' 4:05.73. 4, Laurel 'A' 4:15.16. 5, Bridger 'A' 4:25.67.

High jump: 1, Popp, Seth, Park City, 5-04. 2, Farrar, Landon, Fergus, 5-02. 2, Klaassen, Brandon, Bridger, 5-02. 4, Curley, Emilio, Hardin, J5-02. 5, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, J5-02. 6, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 5-00.

Shot put: 1, Williams, Jeff, Cody, 41-02.50. 2, Hillis, Kane, Laurel, 38-08. 3, Rindahl, Timothy, Hardin, 35-03.50. 4, Ward, Gunnar, Joliet, 35-01. 5, Mahieu, Gus, Cody, 34-02. 6, Watson, Silvanus, Fergus, 33-07.50.

Discus: 1, Mahieu, Gus, Cody, 108-03. 2, Williams, Jeff, Cody, 103-10. 3, Humphrie Wadsworth, Rhys, Cody, 95-00.50. 4, Stops, Garren, Hardin, 93-03.50. 5, Chandler, Hannes, Absarokee, 91-04.50. 6, Helmuth, Dalton, Absarokee, 87-10.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 159, Cody (Wyo.) 139, Hardin 75, Lewistown 59.50, Bridger 55, Absarokee 18, Park City 13.50.

400: 1, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 1:04.11. 2, Bower, Brittan, Cody, 1:05.25. 3, Wisecup, Lizzie, Laurel, 1:06.22. 4, Hitchcock, Georgia, Cody, 1:07.07. 5, Mark, Hannah, Hardin, 1:10.78. 6, Olson, Steph, Fergus, 1:12.83.

800: 1, Smith, Riley, Cody, 2:28.44. 2, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 2:35.35. 3, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 2:40.11. 4, Two Leggins, Khylah, Hardin, 2:47.28. 5, Sanchez, Rachel, Cody, 2:50.66. 6, Creech, Amy, Cody, 2:52.15.

1,600: 1, Smith, Riley, Cody, 5:16.19. 2, Walton, MaKenzie, Absarokee, 5:37.90. 3, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 5:50.32. 4, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 5:51.64. 5, Sanchez, Rachel, Cody, 6:13.21. 6, Atkinson, Britnee, Laurel, 6:24.35.

3,200: 1, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 13:02.60. 2, Hitchcock, Georgia, Cody, 13:03.00. 3, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 14:15.25. 4, Wilson, Chayanna, Hardin, 14:26.02. 5, Poolet, Grace, Laurel, 14:42.73.

100 hurdles: 1, Wagler, Nicole, Cody, 17.34. 2, Anderson, Riley, Fergus, 18.66. 3, Goldy, Alexis, Park City, 19.24. 4, Shorey, Nikolle, Laurel, 19.69. 5, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 20.41. 6, Asay, Nevaeh, Cody, 20.81.

300 hurdles: 1, Wagler, Nicole, Cody, 48.29. 2, Maack, Morgan, Laurel, 51.76. 3, Anderson, Riley, Fergus, 56.25. 4, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 59.50. 5, Algaard, Layne, Laurel, 1:00.37. 6, Kallevig, Jenna, Bridger, 1:04.33.

1,600 relay: 1, Hardin 'A' 4:39.66. 2, Laurel 'A' 4:51.95. 3, Cody 'A' 4:54.58. 4, Fergus 'A' 5:04.50.

High jump: 1, Shaffer, Grace, Cody, 4-08. 2, Allen, Callie, Laurel, 4-06. 3, Stands, Malia, Hardin, J4-06. 4, Trafton, Taylin, Fergus, 4-04. 4, Kallevig, Jenna, Bridger, 4-04. 6, Algaard, Layne, Laurel, J4-04.

Long jump: 1, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 15-10. 2, Reed, Kinsie, Cody, 15-06.50. 3, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 15-00. 4, Kroll, Kyra, Bridger, 14-11.50. 5, Stands, Malia, Hardin, 14-05. 6, Wagner, Lexi, Laurel, 14-04.

Triple jump: 1, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 32-03.50. 2, Gibbs, Kolby, Laurel, 32-03. 3, Stands, Malia, Hardin, 30-07.75. 4, Franz, Hanna, Fergus, 29-01.50. 5, Goldy, Alexis, Park City, 28-10. 5, Trafton, Taylin, Fergus, 28-10.

Discus: 1, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 101-08. 2, Holeman, Summer, Cody, 94-00.50. 3, Adkins, Jessica, Bridger, 86-00.50. 4, LeFevre, Jessica, Laurel, 81-03. 5, James, Tommilynn, Hardin, 80-10. 6, Storey, Rhiannon, Hardin, 76-01.

Javelin: 1, Adkins, Emily, Bridger, 107-09. 2, Adkins, Jessica, Bridger, 102-06. 3, Zimmer, Kylie, Fergus, 92-08. 4, Olson, Steph, Fergus, 82-01. 5, Smith, Breanne, Park City, 80-07. 6, Stringari, Maria, Bridger, 75-00.

Elks Invitational (Glendive)

Boys

100 Meters: 14. Malik Touré, 12.32a. 15.Cassady Redden,12.33a. 17.Hunter Bear Cloud, 12.36a. 22.Tyrall Mountain Sheep, 12.57a. 34.Paul Little Light, 13.08a.

200 Meters: 7. Hunter Bear Cloud, 24.90a. 13. Cassady Redden, 25.36a. 16. Tyrall Mountain Sheep, 25.52a. 25. Paul Little Light, 25.95a.

400 Meters: 4. Ezekiel Coyote Runs, 54.46a, SR. 13. Tavian Jefferson, 57.58a SR. 19. Colter Redden, 1:01.45a PR. 20. Aaron Shane, 1:05.10a PR.

800 Meters: 1. Trajan Hill, 2:07.19a. 2. Ezekiel Coyote Runs, 2:07.94a. 5. David Prather, 2:14.97a. 6. Clement Not Afraid, 2:18.98a. 9. Emilio Curley, 2:21.49a PR.

1600 Meters: 3. Trajan Hill, 4:46.22a PR. 4. David Prather, 4:48.04a SR. 13. Clement Not Afraid, 5:12.78a PR. 14. Emilio Curley, 5:12.89a. 18. Kevin Shane, 5:24.21a.

3200 Meters: 6. Kevin Shane, 1:50.85a PR. 10. Aaron Shane, 12:42.39a. 13. Colter Redden, 13:14.23a PR

110m Hurdles - 39": 8. Ronald Anderson, 18.06a.

300m Hurdles - 36": 3. Malik Touré, 41.49a. 7. Paul Little Light, 45.40a PR. 8. Ronald Anderson, 46.77a.

4x100 Relay: 5. Cassady Redden, Trevor Edwards, Hunter Bear Cloud, Malik Touré, 46.83a.

4x400 Relay: 3. 3:37.70a

Shot Put - 12lb: 12. Konnolly Shane, 37-06.00, 14. Michael Don't Mix, 37-02.00. 21. Timothy Rindahl, 33-03.00.

Javelin - 800g: 8. Konnolly Shane, 141-03. 9. Ezekiel Coyote Runs, 139-00 PR. 21. Ambrose Big Lake, 121-07.

High Jump: 8. Hunter Bear Cloud, 5-04.00. 9. Emilio Curley, 5-02.00.

Long Jump: 17. Dominic Stevens, 16-11.50 PR. 20. Kevin Fox, 16-10.75.

Triple Jump: 13. Dominic Stevens, 35-08.25.

Girls

100 Meters: 22. Anne Swiss, 15.30a, 26. Malia Stands, 15.69a.

200 Meters: 17. Anne Swiss, 31.98a.

400 Meters: 6. Hannah Mark, 1:09.46a. 8. Shelby Uffelman, 1:12.50a PR

800 Meters: 4. Marion Hugs, 2:34.56a. 5. Sydney Little Light, 2:36.59a PR. 8. Khylah Two Leggins, 2:40.68a PR. 9. Journey Erickson, 2:41.01a.

1600 Meters: 3. Libby Nedens, 5:37.34a. 4. Sydney Little Light, 5:42.51a PR. 6. Madison Harmer, 5:53.12a. 7. Marion Hugs, 5:53.52a. 8. Journey Erickson, 5:57.58a SR

3200 Meters: 2. Libby Nedens, 12:36.25a. 3. Madison Harmer, 13:02.32a. 4. Latisha Not Afraid, 14:04.19a PR.

100m Hurdles - 33": 6. Shea Esp, 17.50a. 8. Shelby Uffelman, 18.67a SR. 13. Latisha Not Afraid 19.93a PR.

300m Hurdles - 30": 5. Shea Esp, 53.63a SR. 9. Latisha Not Afraid, 59.70a.

4x400 Relay: 6. Relay Team, 4:37.00a.

Shot Put - 4kg: 3. Marie Five, 30-09.00 SR. 17. Rhiannon Storey, 25-07.00

Discus - 1kg: 5. Marie Five 89-03.

Long Jump: 15. Malia Stands, 13-02.00. 19. Kyrstyn Price, 12-10.75

Triple Jump: 17. Kyrstyn Price, 28-09.50 S