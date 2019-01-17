Bulldogs take down Lodge Grass, Lewistown in back-to-back shootouts

Fresh off a recent loss to the Billings Central Rams, Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team went back its usual pattern of victories with two wins last week in away games against the Lodge Grass Indians and Lewistown Golden Eagles.

In its victories, Hardin also managed to outscore both teams in each individual quarter, starting with a blowout first period against Lodge Grass – 33-8 – before the team sent in its second stringers to help them gain experience.

As was normal in the Hardin-Lodge Grass rivalry games, the teams played fast, with full presses, and the room was packed with families and friends. Both teams were familiar with each other and displayed a good rapport with the opposing side.

Kidd Little Light, a newcomer to the Bulldogs’ top-scoring lineup, cracked the top three for points at 15, just shy of starters Andrew House at 16 and Trae Hugs at 20. He also tied for the most rebounds at six, along with Hugs and Teivon Ramos.

As for Lodge Grass, Damon Gros Ventre led the team in points with 9, followed by Anthony Brown with 8, and Ty Moccasin and Austin Covers Up with 6. Though the Bulldogs led in total rebounds 37, Gros Ventre caught the most total at nine.

Final score for the game was 79-36.

Saturday, the Bulldogs once again shot ahead in the first quarter – 22-8 – before settling down for the remainder of the game against Lewistown on their way to a 60-37 victory.

Once again, Little Light played a prominent role in the team, tying House and starter Cayden Redfield for the second most points at 12. The top shooter for the game was Hugs with 14. Backed up by House’s nine rebounds, seven of which were offensive – along with Little Light in second with six – the team gained 31 rebounds total.

Head Coach Andrew Roundface was unavailable for comment at press time.

Friday, the Bulldogs will play an away game against Miles City at 7:30 p.m., followed by a home game with Glendive at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.