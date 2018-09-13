BULLDOGS SWEEP HOME CROSS- COUNTRY MEET

It was a clean sweep for the Hardin Bulldog crosscountry teams as both the varsity and JV teams took first place. For the boys, all seven runners placed in the top 15 and five of those placed in the top 10. In girls’ action six placed in the top 16 and five also placed in the top 10.

For the girls’ team, the Lady Bulldogs low of 32 points and a top five gap time of just over two minutes gave them a first place win. Coming in second overall and first for the Lady Bulldogs was Libby Nedens, who ran the course in 21:17. She was followed by Khylah Two Leggins for fifth overall, running the course in 22:37. Third in for Hardin and sixth place overall was Marion Hugs with a time of 22:43. Journey Erickson was ninth overall and fourth in for Hardin running the 5K in 23:20. The fifth and last scoring runner for the Ladies was Ivery Fritzler, who placed tenth overall with a time of 23:31. Hannah Mark placed sixteenth over with 25:47.

The boys took first with a score 29 and a team gap time of 1:21.

Head Coach Cindy Farmer said, “Their gap time just keeps improving.”

Coming in first for the boys and second overall was freshman Jaxon McCormick with a time of 18:17. Farmer said of McCormick, “He’s very competitive. He has the strength, endurance and speed. He just keeps working.” Second in for Hardin and fifth overall was sophomore Beau Black Eagle, who ran the course in 18:55. Third in and sixth overall was Keyshawn Rogers with a time of 18:55. Fourth to cross the finish line and seventh overall was Trajan Hill with a time of 18:57, and crossing fifth for Hardin and ninth overall was Trae Hugs with a 19:40. Placing thirteenth overall and sixth in for the Bulldogs was Quaidan Whiteman with a 19:56, and seventh was Alduran Takes Enemy with fifteenth overall, with a time of 20:20.

In JV action, both the boys’ and girls’ teams took first place with perfect scores of 15. The top five in for the boys were Taylan Alden, Clement Not Afraid, Gabe Passes, Kevin Shane and Tayjan Joe. For the girls, Azalean Torralba, Chayanna Wilson, Mashaya Alden, Mariah Fraser and Angel Buffalo were the top five runners.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to Lewistown for their invite. On Sept. 21, the varsity teams will be in Boise, Idaho for the Bob Firman Invitational. This meet comprises over 140 teams with 4,000 runners from nine western states. These states are Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Twenty-five of the teams are state championship teams. The Bulldogs will be running in Division 1.