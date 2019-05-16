Bulldogs softball team ranks first going into divisionals

The Hardin Bulldog softball team won their last regular conference game at home on Thursday defeating the Dawson County Red Devils 6-3. They traveled to Butte on Saturday for the 2019 Laverne Combo Invitational were they were beaten by Corvallis of the southwest conference 4-3 and tied against Hamilton 4-4.

In play against Dawson, three of the Ladies scores came in the first inning giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. The Ladies scored again in the second inning increasing their lead to four.

The Bulldogs held the Lady Red Devils scoreless through the first six innings while Hardin put two more scores on the board. The Red Devils didn’t score until last two innings of the games giving them three points.

Pictcher Demi Uffelman threw for 17 strikeouts in the win. She gave up one walk and held Dawson to only four hits.

With the loss and tie in Butte the Lady Bulldogs end their regular season with a 16-2-1 overall and a 10-0 conference record.

The Eastern A rankings are 1-Hardin, 2-Miles City, 3-Laurel, 4-Dawson, 5-Central, and 6-Sidney.

Hardin will travel to Sidney May 16 for the eastern A divisional tournament. The Ladies received a first round bye for finishing first in the conference. They will see their first action Thursday at 2 p.m. and will face the winner of the Dawson County/Billings Central game.

Hardin 6 Dawson 3

Hardin 3 1 0 0 1 1

Dawson 0 0 0 0 0 1 2

Hardin stats Natalie Edgar 1-3 (3B and 1RBI)

Cora Wood 1-3 (1RBI)

Demi Uffelman 1-4 (2B and 1RBI)

Kelly Feller 0-3

Nicole Green 1-2

Sloan Blankenship 2-3 (3B and 1RBI)

Tori Marty 1-3 (1RBI)

Jaivin Bad Bear 0-3

Kailee Roan 0-1

Dawson stats

Torres 0-3

Brown 1-3

Skillestad 0-2

Nagle 0-3

Clapp 0-3

Dey 0-3

Wetz 1-3

Carpenter 0-3

Lovato 2-3 (2B and HR and 2RBI)