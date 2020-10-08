Bulldogs rundown by Locomotives
Photo by Tony ManolisHardin quarterback Sean Mehling, sophomore, lines up to pass the the ball. Hardin was defeated 59-0 by Laurel Friday during the Bulldogs Homecoming game at Imer Field.
Photo by Tony ManolisHardin lineman Jayden Tillman, senior, catches the ball for a 15-yard gain early in the gam Friday against Laurel.
Photo by Tony ManolisHomecoming Queen Alyssa Pretty Weasel and Homecoming King Hunter Bear Cloud were crowned during half time Friday.
On a beautiful night for football, a young Hardin Bulldogs team faced a very experienced tough team from conference rival Laurel Locomotives.
From the get go, Hardin’s offense couldn’t quite click. Laurel took control early in the game scoring. The Locomotives ran it again at the 5:49 minute mark bring the score to 13-0.
Hardin tried a couple times to spark a drive, Sean Mehling connected to Jayden Tilleman for a 15-yard gain, only to throw an interception that Laurel capatilized on making the score 20-0 at the 4:48 mark in the first quarter.
It was all Laurel from there and the Hardin just couldn’t get the pendulum to swing in their favor. The Mercy Rule took effect at the end of the first quarter and stayed in effect through the rest of the game.
In the end Laurel prevailed with a score of 59-0. Hardin played as well as could be expected from a very young squad. The offensive line gave QB Mehling plenty of protection.
All of the Hardin team played hard, hustled, had good body language, kept a good attitude and launched great effort against a veteran team that played in the state playoffs last year.
A high note, was Alyssa Pretty Weasel was named Homecoming Queen and Hunter Bear Cloud was named Homecoming King during half time.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
10/12/2020 - 12:00pm
-
11/09/2020 - 12:00pm
-
12/14/2020 - 12:00pm
-
01/11/2021 - 12:00pm
-
02/08/2021 - 12:00pm