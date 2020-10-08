Bulldogs rundown by Locomotives

On a beautiful night for football, a young Hardin Bulldogs team faced a very experienced tough team from conference rival Laurel Locomotives.

From the get go, Hardin’s offense couldn’t quite click. Laurel took control early in the game scoring. The Locomotives ran it again at the 5:49 minute mark bring the score to 13-0.

Hardin tried a couple times to spark a drive, Sean Mehling connected to Jayden Tilleman for a 15-yard gain, only to throw an interception that Laurel capatilized on making the score 20-0 at the 4:48 mark in the first quarter.

It was all Laurel from there and the Hardin just couldn’t get the pendulum to swing in their favor. The Mercy Rule took effect at the end of the first quarter and stayed in effect through the rest of the game.

In the end Laurel prevailed with a score of 59-0. Hardin played as well as could be expected from a very young squad. The offensive line gave QB Mehling plenty of protection.

All of the Hardin team played hard, hustled, had good body language, kept a good attitude and launched great effort against a veteran team that played in the state playoffs last year.

A high note, was Alyssa Pretty Weasel was named Homecoming Queen and Hunter Bear Cloud was named Homecoming King during half time.