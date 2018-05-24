Bulldogs qualify in 14 events for the state track meet in Laurel

Bulldog athletes placed in 14 events and Hardin will be taking 17 athletes to state meet in Laurel starting Friday.

Hardin’s Trajan Hill was the leading point winner for the Bulldogs by placing in four events. Hill took first place in the 800-meter, running the race in 2:00.13. He also placed third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200, and also ran the fastest leg of the 1,600 relay, giving Hardin a second place finish. Running with Hill in the relay was Hunter Bear Cloud, Paul Little Light and Malick Toure.

David Prather took third place in the 800-meter and Toure placed third in the 300 hurdles.

In girls’ action, Aiyana Ereaux took second in the shot put with a throw of 38-09, only one inch away from taking first place.

Libby Nedens took third place in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 with times of 11:44.69 and 5:27.20.

Sydney Little Light ran the 3,200 in 12:21.55 for a fourth place finish and ran to a sixth place finish in the 800-meter.

Shea Esp placed fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16:68.6 and Marion Hugs placed fifth in the 800 at 2:30.92. Madison Harmer took sixth place in the 3,200-meter.

For the entire two days, Bulldog athletes set 35 personal best records.

State tournament action begins on Friday.

Eastern A divisionals at Glendive

BOYS

Team scores: Miles City 122, Laurel 68, Sidney 62, Lewistown 61,

5. Billings Central, Hardin 36, Belgrade 35, Glendive 30, Livingston 29, Havre 27.

800: 1, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 2:00.13. 2, Trafton, Tanner, Lewistown, 2:01.63. 3, Drange, Chase, Miles City, 2:02.19. 4, Prather, David, Hardin, 2:02.28. 5, Parks, Mitch, Livingston, 2:03.84. 6, Wichman, Dylan, Billings Central, 2:04.22.

1,600: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 4:24.82. 2, Majerus, Noah, Lewistown, 4:29.41. 3, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 4:33.79. 4, Fulbright, Sam, Lewistown, 4:34.96. 5, Ackerman, Ase, Glendive, 4:35.54. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings Central, 4:37.47.

3,200: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 9:31.86. 2, Majerus, Noah, Lewistown, 9:58.49. 3, Ackerman, Ase, Glendive, 9:59.50. 4, Fulbright, Sam, Lewistown, 10:00.08. 5, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 10:07.30. 6, McCalla, Dane, Billings Central, 10:15.24.

300 hurdles: 1, Stradley, Kaden, Miles City, 40.28. 2, Aageson, Ivar, Havre, 40.41. 3, Toure, Malik, Hardin, 40.69. 4, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 41.15. 5, Peila, Logan, Miles City, 41.44. 6, Barrows, Aidan, Miles City, 41.86.

1,600 relay: 1, Miles City ‘A’ (Bellows, Jess 10, Stradley, Kaden 11, Johnson, Dayron 10, Barrows, Aidan 10), 3:30.31. 2, Hardin ‘A’ (Bear Cloud, Hunter 9, Hill, Trajan 11, Little Light, Paul 9, Toure, Malik 12), 3:30.72. 3, Lewistown ‘A’ (Melton, Ryker 10, Welsh, Matt 12, Trafton, Tanner 11, Majerus, Noah 12), 3:32.58. 4, Livingston ‘A’ (Waddell, Jack 9, Parks, Mitch 10, Netley, Matt 11, Marks, Colin 12), 3:32.95. 5, Laurel ‘A’ (Abell, Chris 11, Nys, Alec 12, Doty, Ethan 11, Renner, Ethan 10), 3:33.30. 6, Sidney ‘A’ (Heringer, Wyatt 11, Wieferich, Tate 9, Lovegren, Alec 12, Hughes, Garrison 12), 3:34.17.

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 107, Belgrade 84, Glendive 68, Miles City 67, Lewistown 62, Billings Central 40, Sidney 38, Havre 31, Hardin 28, Livingston 2.

800: 1, Baker, Heather, Miles City, 2:22.46. 2, Kuehn, Emily, Glendive, 2:23.92. 3, Peterson, Julia, Billings Central, 2:28.99. 4, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 2:29.40. 5, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 2:30.92. 6, Little Light, Sydney, Hardin, 2:31.34.

1,600: 1, Vosler, Morgan, Miles City, 5:18.12. 2, Kuehn, Emily, Glendive, 5:20.50. 3, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 5:21.98. 4, Nedens, Libby, Hardin, 5:27.20. 5, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 5:36.20. 6, Peterson, Julia, Billings Central, 5:37.68.

3,200: 1, Vosler, Morgan, Miles City, 11:33.79. 2, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 11:37.46. 3, Nedens, Libby, Hardin, 11:44.69. 4, Little Light, Sydney, Hardin, 12:21.55. 5, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 12:26.53. 6, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 12:26.63.

100 hurdles: 1, James, Marissa, Lewistown, 15.19. 2, Henry, Alysa, Belgrade, 15.75. 3, Wyse, Jaley, Glendive, 16.17. 4, Friend, McKenna, Miles City, 16.23. 5, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 16.68. 6, Coyne, Ireland, Havre, 16.79.

Shot put: 1, Zimmer, Anna, Lewistown, 38-10. 2, Ereaux, Aiyana, Hardin, 38-09. 3, Zimmer, Kylie, Lewistown, 38-08.50. 4, Toms, Savannah, Glendive, 35-01. 5, Floyd, Rainna, Livingston, 33-03.50. 6, Greer, Nikol, Laurel, 32-09.