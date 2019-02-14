Bulldogs place two at state wrestling tournament in Billings

Hardin Bulldog wrestlers placed two at state and came in 16th overall in Class A at the All Class State wrestling tournament at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings last week.

At 160, Conner Schwend placed fifth when Kyler Pancake of Stevensville forfeited the final match and Jesse Murdock took fifth at 205 when he pinned Miles City’s Tyler Harms.

According to Head Coach Travis Krieger, only three Bulldogs made it into competition on Saturday. Besides Schwend and Murdock, Keith Pretty Weasel came within one match of placing when he lost a close 5-2 decision to Ivan Lee of Laurel.

“Keith, Jesse and Conner were our most consistent wrestlers at the beginning and most consistent at the end of the year,” said Krieger.

At 160, Schwend came out in the first round, winning by technical fall (17-1) over Whitefish’s Robert Bertelsen. In the second round, Schwend lost to Kyler Pancake of Stevensville when he was pinned.

Schwend fought back, pinning Polson’s Garrett Croft in 4:04 and pinning Browning’s Ryan Kipp in 2:02, before losing to Lewistown’s Duane Otto by decision and taking fifth place when Stevensville’s Pancake forfeited the match.

“Schwend wrestled well,” Krieger said. “We knew he would place at state.”

At 205, the path to a fifth place finish was similar for Murdock.

In the first round, he wrestled Levi Downard of Frenchtown, defeating him in a 7-4 decision. In the second round, Murdock was pinned by Ronan’s Justin Mays. He then pinned Beaverhead County’s Preston Hales in 4:04 and pinned Sidney’s Ryan Wyman in 4:00, before losing to Columbia Falls’ Jakob Freeman, sending him into the fifth-sixth place round. There, he wrestled Miles City’s Tyler Harms, with Murdock getting the pin at 2:12.

“Murdock wrestled well the whole tournament,” said Krieger. “He put a nice run together at the end.”

The only other Bulldog to see action on Saturday was Keith Pretty Weasel. In the first round, Pretty Weasel pinned Whitefish’s Carter Moran in 1:56. In the second round, he lost to Miles City’s Braxton Scheeler. In his third match, he pinned Belgrade’s Matt Foley in 1:17, before falling to Laurel’s Ivan Lee.

“As a team, everybody wrestled hard,” Krieger said. “We went out there, gave it a shot and battled.”

Class A State Wrestling

Team scores: Sidney 310.5, Havre 170, Polson 128.5, Frenchtown 126, Columbia Falls 99, Miles City 93.5, Laurel 82.5, Belgrade 82, Lewistown, 73.5, Corvallis 71, Browning 65, Dillon 63.5, Hamilton 60.5, Libby-Troy 58, Glendive 49, Hardin 48, Whitefish 47, Ronan 39, Livingston 35, Billings Central 24, Stevensville 14

Individual results

160

First place: Riley Waters, Sidney-Fairview, dec. Cooper Hoffman, Dillon-Twin Bridges-Sheridan, 12-6. Third place: Duane Otto II, Lewistown, major dec. Noah Hurst, Hamilton-Darby, 18-7. Fifth place: Conner Schwend, Hardin, won by forfeit, Kyler Pancake, Stevensville-Victor

205

First place: Shane Gibson, Livingston, dec. Austin Ratliff, Havre, 4-1. Third place: Jakob Freeman, Columbia Falls, dec. Justin Mays, Ronan, 8-3. Fifth place: Jesse Murdock, Hardin, p. Tyler Harms, Miles City, 2:12.