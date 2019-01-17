Bulldogs place two at Cowboy Invitational in Miles City

The Hardin Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Glendive last Thursday for a dual, and then to Miles City for the Cowboy invite on Friday and Saturday. Both Jesse Murdock and Conner Schwend placed fifth at the Cowboy invite.

Thursday in Glendive, Hardin defeated the Red Devils 34-30 in dual play.

Head Coach Travis Krieger said, “We put some of the younger kids in the line-up against Glendive. The match was closer than it should have been.”

Going into the Cowboy invite, the Bulldogs – a young team – came in with no seeding criteria.

“For us, every tournament is tough,” Krieger. “With no seeding, we ended up drawing either the No. 1 or 2 kid in their weight classes in either the first or second round.”

Overall, the Bulldogs placed 15th of 29 teams.

“We wrestled well,” said Krieger, “but it was tough sledding,”

He pointed out Keith Pretty Weasel at 113, who lost two close matches. Both of the two wrestlers ended up taking first and third place.

Jace Guptill was another Bulldog who lost two matches – first by one point, then two.

“We are right in there with a lot of guys,” Krieger said. “We are improving every week and are closing the gap. We just keep improving.”

He noted that Ronald Anderson was only one match from placing.

“Robert Simpson and Dante Pallone, they are out there battling,” Krieger said, “but freshmen going against juniors and seniors leave them at a disadvantage.”

This week, the Bulldogs will travel to Billings for dual matches and then onto Belgrade for the Class A duals.

Cowboy Invitational at Miles City

Team scores: Sidney 226, Billings West 173.5, Billings Senior 165, Thunder Basin 144, Colstrip 119, Hettinger-Scranton 96, Billings Skyview 91.5, Huntley Project 89, Miles City 89, Glasgow 84.5, Moorcroft 84, Sheridan 81, Bowman 76, Circle 69, Hardin 62.5, Forsyth 60, Laurel 54, Cody 52, Shepherd 48, Worland 46, Glendive 41, Livingston 30, Billings Central 23, Broadus 13, Alexander 11, Baker 8, Lame Deer 0.

Individual order of finish

103: Seamus Casey, TB; Krayle Stormer, CIr; Cade Marian, Bowm; Jalen Vladic, Senior; Wyatt Van Pelt, West; Jase Van Pelt, West; Peyton Tuhy, H-S; Kolby Hutzenbiler, Sid.

113: Alejandro Madrid, Senior; Drake Rhodes, West; Tanner Cook, Shep; Kaiden Cline, Sid; Tugg Taylor, Cir; Mica herrera, Moo; Gavin Dalley, H-S; Braxton Scheeler, MC.

120: RJ Lowdog, West; Gentry Lamb, Skyview; Camron Reily, For; Jordan Darby, Sid; Grady Nelson, Sid; Ashton Christman, HP; Conner Andress, H-S; Cooper Cook, She.

126: Kyle Burwick, H-S; Everett Jensen, Sid; Colten Fast, Gla; Adam Bankert, Wor; Hunter Goodwin, Sher; Justen Unrein, Senior; Keagan Thompson, Lau; Canyon Casterline, Cir.

132: Damian Leidholt, MC; Matthew DeWitt, Senior; Dylan Catlin, TB; Reese Osborne, She; Aden Graves, Sid; Idren Peak, Senior; Caleb Cook, Moo; Daniel Weyrich, Wor.

138: Jahzriel Peak, Senior; Christian Dean, Sid; Kade Graves, Sid; Trey Taylor, Cir; Parker Seeley, Moo; Keagan Campbell, Lau; Cameron Savaria, Skyview.

145: Warren Carr, TB; Rylin Burns, Col; Zander Burnison, Sid; Dylan Lutz, Sid; Hayden Crow, Sher; Kaid Campbell, MC: Aaron Amador, West; John Cremer, Gla.

152: Michael Weber, For; Jace WInter, Sid; Thomas Klepps, Senior; Ryan Robertson, TB; Kyler Hallock, Gla; Ty Warbis, H-S; Drew Trotter, Cod; Nate Mcavoy, MC.

160: Ty Bradley, Col; Sam Schmidt, HP; Riley Waters, Sid; Josh Macy, Skyview; Conner Schwend, Har; Quinn Heyneman, Sher; Isaiah Murch, Senior; Paden Vannattan, For.

170: Jace Rhodes, West; Nelson Crisafulli, Gle; Clayton Mattern, Bow; Rowdy Pfeil, Moo; Dylan Nieskens, Gla; Peyton Morton, Senior; Cody Blaede, Col; Kameron Powell, Shep.

182: Jett Jones, Sid; Nakoda Siegel, Col; Cameron Younger, Lau; Charlie Beaudrie, Cod; Brenner Bushfield, Skyview; Josh Jones, Cody; Henry Koch, HP; Dayton Porter, TB.

205: Shane Gibson, Liv; Tyler Harms, MC; Parker Schlater, Moo; Ryan WYman, Sid; Jesse Murdock, Har; Mitch Stuber, Bow; Carlton Turnquist, Ale; Hunter Morse, West.

285: Levi Malcolm, West; Terren Swartz, TB; Trey Yates, Col; Dalton McInerney, TB; Journey Grimsrud, HP; Beau Jeffers, Bow; Keegan Mires, Gle; Brodey Skogen, Sid.